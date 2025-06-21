News

Kariega resident murdered during local rugby derby

By Tremaine van Aardt - 22 June 2025

Kariega police are investigating a case of murder after a rugby supporter was shot and killed during a hometown derby between Progress and Gardens Rugby clubs on Saturday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DJ Sabby ft Loki, LMK, Obren, Ndaba Ndaba & Khalipha - Shelele
Congo conflict shutters Heineken brewery, cripples economy | Reuters