Kariega resident murdered during local rugby derby
Kariega police are investigating a case of murder after a rugby supporter was shot and killed during a hometown derby between Progress and Gardens Rugby clubs on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.