Daily Dispatch
Legal giant Sangoni given special send-off
The Eastern Cape provincial government paid its respects to the late former Eastern Cape Judge President Temba Clement Sangoni with an official Provincial Funeral, Category 2, at Qokolweni Great Place in Mthatha on Saturday.
Senior judges, including Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Justice Dumisa Ntsebeza of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, paid tribute to the legal giant.
Madlanga described Sangoni as a leading light in the legal field during the darkest days of apartheid.
He praised Sangoni's law firm, Sangoni Partnership, for being a hub for empowerment and for nurturing the careers of many young advocates, including himself as well as attorneys .
Sangoni's legal career spanned over four decades, culminating in his appointment as judge president in 2010.
He held the position until his retirement in 2017. He was also a private advisor to Nelson Mandela and one of the executors of his estate.
Madlanga said South Africa had lost a legal colossus and lamented the fact that the Sangoni Partnership did not survive beyond the lives of its individual partners.
He called for introspection and the creation of sustainable black law firms that could transcend generations.
Madlanga highlighted Sangoni's remarkable legacy and contributions to the legal profession, as well as his commitment to fighting for the rights of those oppressed by apartheid.
His impact on the lives of many lawyers and the broader community is undeniable.
Ntsebeza was banished to iXhalanga District in Cala and was jobless when Sangoni not only successfully fought his banishment order, but took him under his arms and gave him a job.
Sangoni, who has represented many members of liberation forces, passed away on June 10 at the age of 77 following a short illness.
Sangoni’s legal career spanned over four decades, culminating in his appointment as judge president in 2010, a position he held until his retirement in 2017.
Late justice Temba Sangoni a hero to a scared girl in the ’80s
Madlanga described Sangoni as a leading light in the legal field during the darkest days of apartheid.
Sangoni was the senior partner of the Sangoni Partnership, later Sangoni Incorporated.
“At that time, the Sangoni Partnership enjoyed the distinction of being the largest black law firm in the whole of South Africa. Amongst his partners, were notable lawyers like the immediate past Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Xola Petse, Justice Dumisa Ntsebeza of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights based in Arusha, Tanzania, and Senior Counsel Mzwandile Ntsaluba, a former Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape,”
Many young advocates cut their teeth through a constant supply of briefs from the Sangoni Partnership.
Some of those advocates have gone on to ascend to high office within the legal community.
They include Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, Madlanga, retired Constitutional Court Justice Chris Jafta, Justice Majiedt of the Constitutional Court, Judge President Selby Mbenenge, Judge Philip Zilwa,
“I owe a lot to the Sangoni Partnerships. The Sangoni Partnership, with Bhut' Themba at the helm, embodied the noble idea of empowerment even before the term was in vogue in South Africa.
The law firm was unaffiliated by the disease of insularity unfortunately suffered by many. That is demonstrated by the fact that it briefed advocates from all over South Africa.
No doubt, the Sangoni Partnership contributed immensely to the early development of all these young advocates.
“Because in any field of human endeavour, the system of apartheid denied black people opportunities, black attorneys' practices mainly comprised criminal work and road accident cases. That was not the case with the Sangoni Partnership. The firm commanded a variety of work. That too, was an important facet in the development, or rather speedy development, of the young advocates,” he said.
Celebrated lawyer and ‘daughter of the soil’ to be buried on Saturday
The Sangoni Partnership not only focussed only in moulding the careers of young advocates, the partners trained numerous candidate attorneys who grew to become notable practitioners.
Two notable examples are their first woman articled clerk, Momonde Yako and Judge Buyiswa Majiki.
“From the early days until the end of apartheid, the Sangoni Partnership unwaveringly and fearlessly fought for the rights of those who found themselves on the wrong side of apartheid's draconian security laws. The partnership was at the forefront of bringing court applications for the release of political detainees and representing accused charged under apartheid laws.
"Sangoni was an outstanding attorney in his own right. What mastery and effective use of language. He was a natural when it came to the art of court advocacy. It used to be a marvel to watch him ply his trade in court. And I did this a few times when I worked at the Mthatha Magistrate's Court in the 1980s. I used to tell my friends within the legal community that, if I were ever to need an attorney, my obvious choice would be him,” he said
Sangoni was a private, personal advisor to Nelson Mandela. It was no surprise that, together with the late George Bizos and retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, he became one of the three executors of theMandel's s estate.
Madlanga said South Africa has lost a legal colossus.
“ No questions need be asked about the legacy he leaves behind. His legacy continues to live on in the many and varied legal endeavours of the many lawyers whose lives were touched by his legal practice. He rests having accomplished far more than many can ever wish for.
"What pains me is that the name Sangoni Partnership or, indeed, Sangoni Incorporated died some years back. A law firm that has done and has achieved so much for South Africa should have lived forever. Its existence should have transcended the mortal lives of individual partners. Why does a white law firm like Fairbridges, the oldest law firm in South Africa, which was established in 1812 continue to exist more than 200 years later? There are other white law firms that count their years of existence in more than a century.
“The fact that we, black people, cannot create and sustain our law firms is an indictment on us. It is time we did an introspection and asked ourselves tough questions. Once we have done that, let us create other Sangoni Partnerships and do the best we can to guarantee their longevity.
"I am sure Bhut' Temba would have been pleased by something like that. Perhaps not so much about the Sangoni Partnership itself, but about longevity being becoming part of the DNA of black law firms in general. Whatever his wishes might have been, if there ever was a black law firm deserving of existing into eternity, it is the Sangoni Partnership. Founded, built and nurtured by Bhut' Themba,” said Madlanga .
Sangoni, who was Nelson Mandela's legal advisor, had invited Madlanga, his wife Nosisi, to a Christmas dinner at Madiba's house at Qunu.
“It was an intimate affair, with a few people, I believe that many across the would have killed for the opportunity to dine with President Nelson Mandela,he said
Madlanga was also invited by Sangoni to be a guest speaker at a graduation party of his son, Mthetho.
“I agreed, but that was not to be because Mthetho tragically died on a Tuesday when the celebration was to have been on the Saturday. I was young and relatively inexperienced. There were many prominent and more experienced people Bhut' Themba could have asked to be guest of honour, but he asked me,” Mbuyiseli Madlanga
Daily Dispatch
