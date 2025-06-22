News

Trump says Iran must make peace or 'we will go after' other targets

By Reuters - 22 June 2025
US President Donald Trump walks alongside vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and defense secretary Pete Hegseth to deliver an address to the nation at the White House in Washington on Saturday, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or “we will go after” other targets in Iran after US strikes that he said “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House.

