Tyla hosts and wins big at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

South African global music star Tyla made her mark at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), hosting the high-profile event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and taking home the award for Favourite Global Music Star, representing Africa.
The awards show is known for its energetic atmosphere and green slime antics. Tyla opened the night with a lively Best of Summer dance celebration featuring the hottest tracks of the season, DJ’d by Benny Blanco and supported by an ensemble of dancers — including a surprise appearance by Smurfette.
This was the 23 year-old singer and fashion icon’s first time hosting a major international awards show. Speaking ahead of the event, she described it as a “full circle moment”, having auditioned for Nickelodeon as a child.
“It’s crazy how things come around. I just hope I only get a little drizzle of slime,” she laughed. That wish didn’t quite pan out — she ended the night soaked, along with fellow presenters Jack Griffo and pop group KATSEYE.
Her win in the Favourite Global Music Star (Africa) category was announced midway through the show. Accepting the award, Tyla said: “This means the world to me — to represent Africa on a global stage and be recognised by all of you amazing kids out there ... wow. Thank you for believing in me and dancing with me. Africa to the world!”
Image: Supplied
Tyla beat nominees from six other regions: Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, North America and the UK. The award adds to a rapidly growing list of accolades, including her first Grammy, American Music Award, and more than 30 international wins to date.
Sabrina Carpenter won three KCAs, including Taste for Favourite Song; Female Breakout Artist; and Short ‘n Sweet for Favourite Album.
Tyla’s appearance was a major moment for South African representation on the global entertainment stage, with her hosting performance praised for its confidence, energy and relatability.
The following are Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 winners:
TELEVISION:
FAVOURITE KIDS’ TV SHOW
The Thundermans: Undercover
FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW
XO, Kitty
FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
FAVOURITE REALITY TV SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVOURITE CARTOON
SpongeBob SquarePants
FILM:
FAVOURITE MOVIE
Wicked
FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR
Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Inside Out 2
FAVOURITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
FAVOURITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
FAVOURITE VILLAIN
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
FAVOURITE BUTT-KICKER
Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
MUSIC:
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST
SZA
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP
Stray Kids
FAVOURITE SONG
Taste — Sabrina Carpenter
FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
luther — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
FAVOURITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Sabrina Carpenter
FAVOURITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Benson Boone
FAVOURITE ALBUM
Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Africa: Tyla
FAVOURITE SONG FROM A MOVIE
Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo (ft Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
FAVOURITE VIRAL SONG
Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVOURITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVOURITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVOURITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast
FAVOURITE FEMALE CREATOR
Salish Matter
FAVOURITE GAMER
IShowSpeed
FAVOURITE VIDEO GAME
Roblox
FAN FAVOURITE KIDS’ CREATOR
Ms Rachel
FAVOURITE PODCAST
LOL Podcast
