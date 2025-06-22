News

UN chief Guterres says US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation

By Reuters - 22 June 2025
United Nation secretary-general Anto'nio Guterres. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the US strikes on Iran as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control — with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” Guterres said in a statement.

“At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace,” he said.

Reuters

