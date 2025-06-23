News Editors Choice

10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa

23 June 2025
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
A dozen SANDF personnel have been arrested in connection with the 2023 hit on Lt-Col Frans Mathipa. File image
A dozen SANDF personnel have been arrested in connection with the 2023 hit on Lt-Col Frans Mathipa. File image
Image: Hawks Gauteng

Ten more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Lt-Col Frans Mathipa.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the 10 suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit in Johannesburg.

“They are all SANDF members and face similar charges,” he said.

The 10 suspects are expected to join the two soldiers who were arrested on Sunday at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

All the suspects face charges of murder and kidnapping.

Mathipa was fatally shot while driving on the N1 near Hammanskraal in August 2023 when the assassins pulled up next to him and opened fire.

The Sunday Times reported he had been investigating the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg and was looking into suspicions that South African military special forces were involved.

TimesLIVE

Demobilisation programme instituted as second SANDF group returns from DRC

The remaining troops, said to number 2,000, serving with the now terminated SAMIDRC are due to return home by month-end. Equipment is being ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...
Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...