The next storm front is on its way but this time it is the gales arriving on Thursday and Friday which will be the main danger.
Flying roofing and trees falling are among the effects expected by the SA Weather Service.
“Strong and gusty winds over the interior may cause localised damage to structures and uproot trees,” SAWS stated in a general warning on Monday.
“Interior winds are expected to pick up and spread over the remainder of eastern provinces on Thursday and Friday, with daytime temperatures dropping to the cold category.”
SAWS stated that as the intense cold front moved eastward from the Northern Cape and Western Cape, starting on Wednesday it would move on to “affect the Eastern Cape, a region already vulnerable to weather related effects”.
The front would bring a significant shift in weather conditions across the region.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Western Cape would be hit with heavy rainfall with a risk of localised flooding especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
Roads would be slippery and dangerous and drivers were advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures.
Cold to very cold conditions can be expected, along with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, spreading into the southwestern interior of the Northern Cape.
Gale-force winds, rough seas, and waves 5.5m to 7.5 metres high would batter the coastlines on the western seaboard and along the southern Cape, disrupting fishing and port operations.
There was an increased risk of vessels capsizing, accidents at sea and hazardous shoreline conditions.
“Coastal residents and beachgoers are urged to exercise caution.” — Off Track
Another storm warning for Eastern Cape, this time for gales
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
