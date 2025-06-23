Brad Pitt, whose F1 movie is out this week, has driven a Formula One car for real after testing a McLaren at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.
The reigning world champions confirmed the Hollywood A lister drove a 2023 McLaren MCL60 car at the Texas track on Thursday.
Media reports said the British-based team had been carrying out a private test with F1 regular Lando Norris and F2 driver Alex Dunne.
It was the first time 61-year-old Pitt, who plays the fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes in the Apple Originals movie, had driven a real Formula One car on track.
The cars used in the making of the film were Formula Two cars, modified by Mercedes to look like real grand prix racers.
Brad Pitt finally gets to drive a real Formula One car
Image: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images
Champions McLaren had teased the drive on Thursday with a social media post of overalls with the initials BP and the caption “It's a Sonny day in Austin”.
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, a co-producer of the movie, said in March Pitt had shown real speed while testing the F2 cars.
“Watching Brad drive around at speeds of more than 290km/h was impressive to see because it's not something you can learn overnight,” he said.
“The dedication and focus Brad put into the process has been amazing to witness.”
