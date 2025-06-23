A prominent Eastern Cape taxi boss and five others were killed in a shootout with the police’s National Intervention Unit on Monday.
The taxi boss, who was prominent in Mthatha and whose identity is known to the Dispatch, was shot and killed on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo reportedly at about 6pm.
When the Daily Dispatch arrived at the scene on Monday evening, the road was closed just near Ross Mission.
A number of police vehicles, including those from forensic pathology, were on the scene.
Four pistols were reportedly retrieved from the scene. No police officers were injured.
Those killed in the shootout were alleged to have been involved in extortion.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana declined to confirm the name of the prominent taxi boss.
He said their members who were on duty had been tracking suspects allegedly involved in extortion and murder cases.
“As they were following up, they identified this vehicle travelling on the R61,” Modishana said.
“As they attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects exited and began shooting at the police.”
He said they had identified one suspect allegedly linked extortion and taxi-related murder cases.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the identities of the deceased were unknown.
“Forensic processes are under way to formally identify them,” she said.
“SAPS members remain on the scene conducting forensic investigations and processing evidence.
“Firearms recovered from the suspects will undergo ballistic analysis.
“In accordance with standard procedure and legislative mandate, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been notified and will assume full responsibility for investigating this incident.”
This is a developing story.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Eastern Cape taxi boss and five others killed in shootout with police
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Daily Dispatch
