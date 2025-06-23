Life-changing moment finally arrives for Daily Dispatch car competition winner

Mandilakhe Pukuza stood in front of his brand new Suzuki Fronx, still in disbelief that his dream had come true.
He said winning the Daily Dispatch Win a Car competition hadn’t felt real until he held the keys in his hands at Ronnies Motors Suzuki on Friday, an experience the 30-year-old small-business owner said was life-changing.
Pukuza said he was excited to enter the competition but did not really expect that he would win the car.
“Even after reading my name in the paper, I wasn’t fully convinced until I saw the car, and holding the keys made it all sink in.”
The week leading up to the handover was filled with anticipation, with an excited Pukuza struggling to sleep at night or focus at work.
But the moment he had dreamt of for days, finally became a reality.
For him, the car is not just a prize, but a life-changing gift.
As a small-business owner who travels daily, he often faced the stress of unreliable public transport and extra costs for carrying his goods.
Now, he can move freely, on his own terms.
Beyond business, the car also brings a deep sense of relief. After painful experiences waiting for help during medical emergencies, knowing he can now drive himself and loved ones to hospital brings comfort and peace of mind.
Pukuza said he was glad he went to visit his mother in Ngcobo on the weekend before he was announced as the winner.
“I had not been home in a long time, so I guess this win has everything to do with my visit, and I am so glad that I will get to visit as often as I can because clearly, that is where my blessings come from.”
Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said: “One of the reasons the Win A Car competition is so important to Daily Dispatch is that it really does change lives.
“When we look at past winners, it’s wonderful to see the real impact their prizes have had on their lives.
“This year’s winner yet again shows how something many take for granted can transform the lives of individuals and their entire families.
“We are so happy for him and proud to be a part of this initiative.”
Dealer principal of Ronnies Motors, Dean Findlay, congratulated the winner of the brand new Suzuki Fronx and expressed how proud the dealership was to be part of the Daily Dispatch Win a Car competition.
He said the partnership with Daily Dispatch went beyond business, and was about making a real difference in people’s lives.
He shared how moments such as these brought joy not only to the winners but also to everyone involved in the process.
“Seeing someone’s life change in such a big way is truly special — it reminds us why we do what we do: to bring excitement, hope, and opportunity to our community,” he said.
Ronnies Motors looks forward to continuing its involvement in future campaigns that uplift and inspire.
Findlay said:
“Mobility is a luxury in our country and a fortunate person is about to have their and their family’s lives changed forever.
“To the new owner of one of our exciting new Suzuki Fronxs, we would like to congratulate you on winning.
“We’re so thrilled for you and can’t wait to see you enjoying your new car and we wish you many happy adventures and smooth rides ahead.”
