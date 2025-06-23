News Editors Choice

POLL | Was President Trump’s strike on Iran ‘a bold defence of global security’ or an unlawful act of war?

By TimesLIVE - 23 June 2025
A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground complex after the US struck the underground nuclear facility near Qom, Iran on June 22 2025.
A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground complex after the US struck the underground nuclear facility near Qom, Iran on June 22 2025.
Image: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS

While the world watches with bated breath, Iran and Israel have exchanged further air and missile strikes after US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites.

On Sunday, Iran vowed to defend itself while US President Donald Trump claimed responsibility for “completely, totally obliterating” Iran’s nuclear programme, marking a significant military escalation.

The move has sparked intense debate over whether the US intervention was a necessary step to defend global security or an unlawful act of war.

With retaliatory strikes expected and diplomatic efforts strained, experts warned of a potential wider conflict with devastating consequences.

We want to know if you think Trump's military action was justified?

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...
Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...