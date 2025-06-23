News

WATCH | Vhavenda kingship court battle

By TimesLIVE - 23 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify on Monday in a court challenge brought by his niece, Princess Masindi Ramabulana. 

Prince Ramabulana's certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda was withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal. 

