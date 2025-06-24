BCM pushes ahead with operational shake-up
Electricity and water and sanitation to become stand-alone directorates in attempt to resolve service delivery failings
In a bid to finally deal with its crippling water, sanitation and electricity challenges, the Buffalo City Metro is forging ahead with plans to introduce stand-alone directorates for these critical trading services. ..
