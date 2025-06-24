Eight die, two critical as hot-air balloon catches fire and crashes

What began as a scenic hot air balloon ride over the picturesque coastline of southern Brazil turned into a horrific tragedy on Tuesday morning, when a balloon carrying 22 passengers caught fire and plummeted to the ground.
The accident occurred about 8am local time over Praia Grande, a popular tourist destination in Santa Catarina state known for its hot air balloon rides. According to officials, the balloon erupted in flames while airborne, leading to a catastrophic crash in a rural area just inland from the Atlantic coast.
Santa Catarina governor Jorginho Mello confirmed that rescue teams found eight people dead and two others critically injured and that a search ensued for other passengers who were on board.
“Rescue crews found eight people dead and two survivors; the search continues for the rest of those aboard. What looked like a peaceful ride quickly turned into tragedy,” said Mello.
A military firefighter on the scene said the fire broke out in the basket of the balloon, prompting the pilot to attempt an emergency landing.
“Thirteen people, including the pilot, managed to jump out. But eight were unable to escape. Without the passengers' weight, the balloon began rising again. Four were charred to death and the other four jumped out of the balloon when it was falling,” he said.
In a heart-wrenching revelation, the chief of Santa Catarina’s civil police force, Ulisses Gabriel, shared on X: “Three people died hugging each other. It hurts the soul.”
The 13 survivors who jumped from the balloon were quickly transported to local hospitals. Their conditions have not been fully disclosed.
Disturbing videos of the incident, captured by bystanders, quickly spread on social media. The footage shows the balloon inflating and taking off before flames erupt mid-flight, followed by the horrifying moment the basket drops rapidly to the ground.
An investigation has been launched.
