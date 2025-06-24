A 24-year-old Flagstaff man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed three women to death on Monday morning.
The women are aged between 20 and 95.
He also allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old man believed to be in a relationship with his mother.
According to police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo, the man allegedly stabbed his sister, 20, and his mother, 50, who both succumbed to their wounds.
He then proceeded to a nearby homestead where he stabbed to death a 95-year-old woman believed to be the mother of his mother’s boyfriend.
The motive for the killing is unknown.
“The 47-year-old male victim, the boyfriend of the suspect’s mother, survived the ordeal as he was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in a critical but stable condition,” Matyolo said.
“Flagstaff police detained the suspect and seized the [alleged] murder weapon while he was still in the vicinity through the community’s assistance and he will appear in the Flagstaff magistrate’s court very soon.”
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape man arrested after three women stabbed to death
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl
A 24-year-old Flagstaff man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed three women to death on Monday morning.
The women are aged between 20 and 95.
He also allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old man believed to be in a relationship with his mother.
According to police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo, the man allegedly stabbed his sister, 20, and his mother, 50, who both succumbed to their wounds.
He then proceeded to a nearby homestead where he stabbed to death a 95-year-old woman believed to be the mother of his mother’s boyfriend.
The motive for the killing is unknown.
“The 47-year-old male victim, the boyfriend of the suspect’s mother, survived the ordeal as he was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in a critical but stable condition,” Matyolo said.
“Flagstaff police detained the suspect and seized the [alleged] murder weapon while he was still in the vicinity through the community’s assistance and he will appear in the Flagstaff magistrate’s court very soon.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos