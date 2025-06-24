Shattered mother buries three daughters swept away in floods
A young mother’s world shattered as she watched her three daughters — her only children — laid to rest, a painful reminder of the devastating floods that have now claimed 95 lives in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.