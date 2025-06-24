News

The future of SA jazz takes to the stage

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 24 June 2025

The National Youth Jazz Festival is set to enthral with an electrifying mix of professional artists and promising young musicians, running adjacent to the National Arts Festival in Makhanda this week...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...
Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...