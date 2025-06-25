67 boys rescued, 14 illegal initiation schools closed in North West

“During a recent oversight visit to Tigane near Klerksdorp, the committee uncovered serious noncompliance at two initiation schools operating without the required documentation. The schools were closed and cases were opened against the bogus principals, reinforcing the committee’s zero-tolerance stance on unregulated initiation practices,” said Stemmer.
Inspections are being intensified across the province after the incident.
“No school will be allowed to operate without proper documentation, and those found in violation will face legal consequences,” Stemmer said.
He emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach with all roleplayers to ensure safe and dignified initiation processes.
“We urge all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious leaders, civil society and the media, to support the creation of a safe environment and stop bogus principals who want to commercialise the practice. Together, we can prevent malpractice and eliminate harmful misconceptions about the cultural practice.
As the winter initiation season starts, the provincial initiation co-ordinating committee (PICC) rescued 67 boys from illegal initiation schools at Bojanala Platinum in North West.
It is believed bogus principals of the schools abducted them and demanded huge ransoms from parents.
Deputy chairperson of the PICC, Andries Stemmer, said “The PICC is inundated with calls from parents and police reporting cases of missing young boys believed to have been abducted by principals of bogus schools who demand a huge ransom from parents.”
The committee closed 14 illegal initiation schools as they were not compliant with the Customary Initiation Act, which provides for effective regulation of customary initiation practices.
“We support the national message ‘A ba bowe ba phela’, which means all initiates must return home alive. We are doing everything in our power to ensure initiates are under the good care of experienced principals”, he said.
In North West, 103 initiation schools were approved to operate in three districts, excluding the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district.
For non-schoolgoing initiates, the initiation season started on May 9, and for schoolgoing initiates it will start on Friday. All initiation schools will close on July 18.
The monitoring operation will continue until the schools are closed.
