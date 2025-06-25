News

CCMA orders school to reinstate employee dismissed after stroke

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 25 June 2025

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ordered Cathcart High School to reinstate and compensate an employee who was unfairly dismissed for allegedly being incapable of performing her duties after she suffered a stroke...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...