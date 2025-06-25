News

Eastern Cape flood damage estimated at R5.18bn

Death toll has risen to 100, with people still missing, says provincial government

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 25 June 2025

While the death toll in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 100, with 22 pupils among the victims, the government says it will need R5.18bn to repair the damage. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...