Eastern Cape flood damage estimated at R5.18bn
Death toll has risen to 100, with people still missing, says provincial government
While the death toll in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 100, with 22 pupils among the victims, the government says it will need R5.18bn to repair the damage. ..
