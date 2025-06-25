MK's Ndhlela demands Shivambu retracts 'druggie and alcoholic' claims

MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has demanded that former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu apologise and withdraw the statements he made against him in a recent interview with eNCA.

Shivambu accused Ndhlela of taking drugs, being always high on alcohol, and telling lies to party leader Jacob Zuma.

“He came to me to say that I'm going to overthrow him, but the report which was presented in the meeting of officials that took that decision, that report came with him and it was given to him by the people I refer to as scoundrels,” Shivambu said.

“It's different people there, that includes an imbecile, ạ fool called Nhlamulo Ndlela one of the foolish leaders of uMkhonto we Sizwe who unfortunately represents the people there. He's always on drugs and always high on alcohol in terms of how he deals with issues. That is what we're dealing with every day.”

In the letter sent to Shivambu, Ndhlela's attorneys, Ndou Inc Attorneys, described the allegations as false, defamatory and malicious.

“The statements were made with reckless disregard for their truthfulness,” the letter read. “As a public representative and a member of the MK Party, you are duty-bound to ensure that your public statements are accurate and do not unjustly harm others.”