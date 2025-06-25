MK's Ndhlela demands Shivambu retracts 'druggie and alcoholic' claims
Former S-G given 48 hours to publish an apology and a retraction on X
MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has demanded that former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu apologise and withdraw the statements he made against him in a recent interview with eNCA.
Shivambu accused Ndhlela of taking drugs, being always high on alcohol, and telling lies to party leader Jacob Zuma.
“He came to me to say that I'm going to overthrow him, but the report which was presented in the meeting of officials that took that decision, that report came with him and it was given to him by the people I refer to as scoundrels,” Shivambu said.
“It's different people there, that includes an imbecile, ạ fool called Nhlamulo Ndlela one of the foolish leaders of uMkhonto we Sizwe who unfortunately represents the people there. He's always on drugs and always high on alcohol in terms of how he deals with issues. That is what we're dealing with every day.”
In the letter sent to Shivambu, Ndhlela's attorneys, Ndou Inc Attorneys, described the allegations as false, defamatory and malicious.
“The statements were made with reckless disregard for their truthfulness,” the letter read. “As a public representative and a member of the MK Party, you are duty-bound to ensure that your public statements are accurate and do not unjustly harm others.”
Shivambu was given 48 hours to publish an apology and a retraction of his statement on X, and to pin the post for a minimum of seven days, stating that “the allegations were false, without foundation, and that you regret making them”.
The lawyers said Shivambu was also required to contact eNCA and request that they broadcast a correction of his statement. Failure to comply with the demands within 48 hours will lead to further legal action, including a defamation case in the high court, a court order compelling him to retract his statement and issue an apology, and liability for all costs associated with the legal proceedings.
“Your failure to verify the veracity of these claims constitutes a deliberate or negligent violation of our client's rights under South African law, including the common law of defamation and his constitutional rights to dignity and reputation under sections 10 and 16 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”
Ndhlela posted a picture of lab test results that he said proved he does not take drugs.
TimesLIVE