The Hawks’ priority crime specialised investigation (PCSI) unit has secured a preservation order for assets worth R623,518 linked to fraud-accused senior government official Funeka Malusi and her relatives.
The assets include vehicles and furniture.
The East London specialised commercial crimes court granted the order on Monday.
Malusi, 56, and her relatives were arrested in connection with allegations of land claim fraud in 2024.
“During the period between 2017 and 2024, a senior official was allegedly involved in land claim fraud,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“The senior official from the East London department of rural development and land affairs allegedly colluded with her relatives to approve fraudulent claims and submitted them unlawfully to the department.”
The investigation revealed that the department suffered a loss of more than R9.3m due to the alleged corruption.
The suspects appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court in September and December 2024, respectively, with Malusi released on R30,000 bail and her relatives on R10,000 bail each.
The case has been postponed to July 8.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the PCSI investigating team for securing the preservation order.
Preservation order granted against land-claim fraud accused
