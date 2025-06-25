That feeling when your bank calls ... to tell you you're a multimillionaire

A panel beater who bagged more than R30m in the lotto jackpot draw on June 18 plans to make a significant change in his and his family's life.

“I plan to invest a significant amount of the winnings and donate some to a charitable cause,” he said.

Ithuba, the operator of the national lottery, announced that the second winner of the R78,977,677.80 lotto jackpot had come forward to claim his prize of R39,488,838.90.

The winner said he found out he won when he received a call from his bank.

“I just found out, and it feels absolutely surreal,” he said.

His winning ticket was purchased through a banking app with a R200 wager, using the quick pick selection method.