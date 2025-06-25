News

Two Gauteng education department officials suspended over incomplete school repairs

By Gugulethu Mashinini - 25 June 2025
Gauteng education department suspends two officials over incomplete school repairs.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Gauteng education department has suspended two officials over alleged failure to complete urgent repairs at Noordgesig Secondary School in Soweto after a fire damaged the school in June last year.

The two inspectors, who are part of the department's infrastructure unit, were placed on suspension on Wednesday.

According to the department, repairs after the fire might not have been fully completed despite allocated funds.

“After the fire at the school, the department allocated funds for urgent repairs and reconstruction work. However, it is suspected repairs might have not been completed. Some of the committed upgrades are suspected to have been partially done or not carried out at all.”

The fire broke out on June 24 and the department initiated a project to restore and upgrade the affected facilities.

It has launched an internal investigation to determine the facts about the project's management.

“We will announce the outcome of the investigation once it has been completed.”

