Daily Dispatch
Man jailed for attempting to bribe police over arrest of brother
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Makhanda regional court has handed down an eight-year prison sentence to Mustafa Muhammed, 32, who was found guilty of attempting to bribe police officers who had arrested his brother for being in the country illegally.
Four years of the sentence will be suspended for five years on condition that Muhammed does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period.
The incident occurred on June 24 2024 when Makhanda police responded to a tip-off from Hlalani Location and arrested a foreigner for being in the country illegally.
The man’s brother, Muhammed, was called to fetch his house keys before he was taken to detention.
“Upon arrival, Muhammed offered Warrant Officer Zingisa Nteta a R1,250 bribe to secure his brother’s release,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
“When Nteta rejected the bribe and asked Muhammed if he knew what he was doing was illegal, Muhammed, undeterred, offered to add R250 to the initial amount.
“Nteta immediately reported the incident and Muhammed was arrested on the spot.”
Muhammed pleaded guilty and admitted to all the facts alleged in the police docket.
Despite the guilty plea, regional court prosecutor Khwezikazi Makonti argued for a custodial sentence, citing the upsurge of corruption and its crippling effect on the functioning of government and law enforcement systems.
“The court agreed, commending the police officers for not allowing themselves to be bought at any price,” Tyali said.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the ruling.
“This is a strong indication that those who seek immunity from facing consequences of their illegal actions will not be treated with the proverbial kid gloves,” he said.
Daily Dispatch
