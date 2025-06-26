Mopping up work continues after devastating floods in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape government confirmed that as of Thursday, 101 people had died in the floods that hit the province this month.

The provincial MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Zolile Williams, said the youngest victim was an infant of about 12 months who was recovered in Mthatha.

“From the recovered bodies, so far, 94 have been identified and handed over to their families. Processes continue to identify the remaining seven bodies. Unfortunately, due to the passage of time, DNA tests may be required to identify bodies found decomposed, thus it may take longer,” he said during a press conference on search and relief efforts on Thursday.

The OR Tambo district accounts for 77 of the deceased, with Amathole recording 10, Alfred Nzo five, Chris Hani five, Joe Gqabi two and Sarah Baartman two.

He said 63 of the victims were adults and 32 were children.

The province is still in the first phase of disaster response, immediate response and humanitarian relief, with the priority that all affected people are safe and basic needs are met, according to Williams.