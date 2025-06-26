Murdered university driver remembered for humility, work ethic

The family of Mangosuthu University of Technology staffer Lucky Londi Dlamini, 53, who was gunned down in the Mangamazini area on the outskirts of uMlazi on Tuesday morning, is still reeling from shock.

Zwe Dlamini said his brother was gunned down while travelling to work in his Mazda.

“We are shocked, and we don't know what would have brought about such a brutal murder. Our brother was killed not so far from his home, and the gunfire could be heard from his home,” said Dlamini.

He said his brother had never opened up about his life ever being in danger.

“It's not easy as a family. We just really need prayers to comfort us through this ordeal,” he said.