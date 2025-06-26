Nyandeni municipality gets stuck in fixing roads
Council puts own fleet to work after nearly 200 access routes damaged in floods
While the damage to infrastructure due to the recent floods which claimed about 100 lives in the Eastern Cape is estimated at R5.18bn by provincial authorities, the Nyandeni Local Municipality has taken an active approach in fixing hundreds of its battered roads...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.