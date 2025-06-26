US friendship 'could make Africa great again,’ says Trump adviser

The Afreximbank AGM comes at a time when Trump announced major sets of tariffs, namely the section 232 tariffs aimed at protecting US industries and “reciprocal tariffs”, which were later suspended for three months.

The announced tariffs had the effect of nullifying the trade benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), a piece of legislation that allows duty-free trade on specific items between the US and the continent. It is unclear if the US Congress will renew Agoa when it expires on September 30.

Miller said that while Trump’s second administration has been fast in seeking to redefine the global economy, the president was aware of the advantages that Africa had, including its minerals and its young population.

“As you know, the global economy is rapidly shifting. President Trump’s leadership has restored America as the hottest country in the world to do business with. Technological advancements in the fields of AI, energy and so many other sectors are rapidly changing the future of our workforce.

Calling China out by name, Miller said the US offered Africa “something different” from “sloppy” companies that polluted African ecosystems and shackled African sovereigns in unsustainable debt. He said the US and Africa could have a trade relationship characterised by “mutual respect”.

“In the heightened demand for natural resources, critical minerals and rare earths to power the AI technological revolution [are] something Africa has and everybody wants. And, of course, Africa itself is growing rapidly. The sheer manpower available in Africa now and in the coming years, at a time when other areas in the world are facing population declines, creates a new dynamic that, too, will change the balance of power.”

However, he said Africa’s advantages heading into the rest of the 21st century include that it is projected to surpass Europe in economic size by 2050 to become the third-largest economic bloc in the world.

“For these reasons alone, Africa deserves more. Africa can, in fact, accomplish more. And working with the US, everything is possible. But it’s Africa and Africa’s leaders — you — that must make the choice. And, in fact, Africa must make several choices to realise this success.”

He urged Africa to position itself for long-term success and refuse finance and investment arrangements that create endless debt for its economies. He said basics such as peace, food sustainability, energy, infrastructure and other needs should not be off the table as Africa negotiates investments with the world.

“The second point I want to raise — and I’m just going to be very blunt and take this head-on — is to attract these needed investments, African nations must continue making the needed reforms to improve the business climate.

“[These are] ending corruption, enforcing contracts and the rule of law, [and] stabilising currencies. This isn’t a wish list. This is exactly what is required to generate the critical investment Africa needs to realise its full potential.”

He reminded delegates that the US was home to the No 1 pool of capital in the world, but said American capital was government and private capital, and this capital would “demand results” and “deliver accountability”.

Repurposing his most famous client’s election slogan, Miller said: “Together we will make Africa powerful again. Together, we will make Africa wealthy again. Together, we will make Africa strong again. Together, we will make Africa proud again. Together, we will make Africa safe again. And together, ladies and gentlemen, we will make Africa great again.”

He praised the Nigerian government for the “gutsy” move of fixing the Nigerian currency, the naira, as this would stabilise the economy and allow US investments to flow in.

He urged Africa to “remember who its true friends are”, pointing out the US’s work in providing humanitarian aid, peacekeeping missions and Ebola relief on the continent.

Magubane was invited to the AGM as a guest of Afreximbank

