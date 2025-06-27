Eastern Cape man gets three life sentences for rape and murder of girls
After a decade of anguish and outrage, justice was finally served for an Eastern Cape family when the Mthatha high court sentenced Thando Mgqobhozi to three life terms for the rape and murder of two sisters aged 12 and 15...
