Land identified to rehouse flood victims, says MEC

Progress made in getting sites for temporary accommodation, despite challenges — Williams

By LULAMILE FENI - 27 June 2025

Despite much of the land around Mthatha being tied up in land claims, the Eastern Cape government is making progress in securing property for the construction of temporary housing for victims of the recent floods...

