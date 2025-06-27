MBTC brings formidable line-up of theatre, grassroots vocal traditions, jazz and more
Gqeberha institution’s full-bodied cultural offerings vibrate with urgency and ancestral power
The 2025 National Arts Festival, which kicked off on Thursday, sees the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) thundering into Makhanda with a dazzling convergence of theatre, jazz, sonic think-tanks, and an earth-rattling igwijo showdown that promises to summon the ancestors and stir the soil...
