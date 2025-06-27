News

Missing girl, 12, found murdered in Eastern Cape

By Brandon Nel - 27 June 2025
Lithaliyanda Ntoni, 12, was found murdered on Friday morning
Lithaliyanda Ntoni, 12, was found murdered on Friday morning
Image: SUPPLIED

A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found murdered in bushes in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and murder after the body of Lithaliyanda Ntoni was discovered near Khabonqaba Street, NU6, soon after 2am.

She had last been seen on Tuesday after going to a nearby shop. She never returned home.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident and said an investigation is under way.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...