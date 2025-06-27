News

Plea for intervention after embattled Kumkani Mhlontlo municipal staff paid late

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 27 June 2025

The Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality failed to pay its staff their June salaries on time, which has intensified calls for the troubled municipality to be placed under administration...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Clashes break out in Togo as protesters call for president's resignation
Council Speaker convenes 31st Ordinary Council Meeting