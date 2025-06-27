Plea for intervention after embattled Kumkani Mhlontlo municipal staff paid late
The Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality failed to pay its staff their June salaries on time, which has intensified calls for the troubled municipality to be placed under administration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.