Daily Dispatch
Three suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Three suspects died in a shoot-out with the police Tactical Response Team (TRT) at a safe house on Friday morning.
The incident happened in Ngqeleni's Nkawukazi locality at about 10am.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the TRT was assisting a security company tracking a stolen vehicle when the incident occurred.
“On approaching the house, SAPS members were fired upon from inside,” Gantana said.
“They returned fire in self-defence.”
No police officers were injured.
A cache of firearms and explosives was seized, including four rifles.
Two vehicles, one of which was the alleged stolen vehicle, were also recovered.
“The LCRC is now processing the scene,” Gantana said.
“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will take over the investigation as per legislative protocol.”
The investigation is under way, with further details expected to be released as more information becomes available.
