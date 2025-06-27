News Editors Choice

'Unimaginable loss': Actress and comedian Meme Ditshego dies

27 June 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Actress Meme Ditshego has died.
Actress Meme Ditshego has died.
Image: Instagram/ Meme Ditshego

Meme Ditshego has died.

A statement shared by her management confirmed the actress and comedian died on Wednesday night but did not reveal the cause of death.

"Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time. We ask the public to give them the space, love and time they need to grieve and process the unimaginable loss."

Social media users have been paying tribute to the late star:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...