Gauteng to pay second instalment of R3.377bn towards historical e-toll debt

Reporter
Image: DANIEL BORN
The Gauteng government will on Monday make a payment of R5.476bn towards the e-toll debt and the contribution towards the SANRAL Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile said.
Maile said the government will be paying the second instalment towards the historical e-toll debt which, based on the memorandum of agreement, amounts to R3.377bn.
“This is the amount that we will be paying to the National Treasury tomorrow as a second instalment as part of our 30% contribution,” he said.
The provincial government made the first instalment of R3.8bn in September 2024, consisting of R3.2bn historical debt and the maintenance portion of R546m.
In addition to the e-toll payment, Maile said the provincial government will also transfer an amount of R2.099bn as part of the contribution towards the backlog of rehabilitation to restore the GFIP 1 freeways to an acceptable condition before SANRAL resumes its obligations for all future maintenance funded by the national fiscus.
Maile noted that the funding envelope was stretched by existing allocations, particularly in keeping critical social programmes in health and education funded.
“Nevertheless, we reaffirm our commitment to the residents of Gauteng that the servicing of the e-toll debt will not compromise our priorities, particularly with social services such as health and education,” he said.
Maile said the provincial government was implementing various measures and reforms to ensure the sustainability of the fiscal environment, including active debt management strategies, spending restraint, improving compliance with rules and regulations in supply chain management, as well as revenue enhancement.
TimesLIVE
