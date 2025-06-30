A three-year-old girl has been mauled to death by a pack of about five dogs in the Marathon informal settlement in Ekurhuleni, after which their owner fled the area.
Councillor Geoffrey Mthembu said on Monday the attack happened at about 5pm on Friday. The child died en route to the hospital.
Disclosing that the child's mother is suffering from advanced cancer, he said he would assist the family to open a case with the police.
“The dogs are still roaming around and they are being stoned by community members. The SPCA advised that we open a case with the SAPS and also agreed to have a joint programme with the community of Marathon and of Delport for vaccinations and so on. The dogs will be tracked down today [Monday],” he said.
Mthembu said the owner was known to the neighbours and fled the area after the community demolished his shack.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case had not yet been lodged.
TimesLIVE
Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer
Reporter
Image: 123RF/reddogs
A three-year-old girl has been mauled to death by a pack of about five dogs in the Marathon informal settlement in Ekurhuleni, after which their owner fled the area.
Councillor Geoffrey Mthembu said on Monday the attack happened at about 5pm on Friday. The child died en route to the hospital.
Disclosing that the child's mother is suffering from advanced cancer, he said he would assist the family to open a case with the police.
“The dogs are still roaming around and they are being stoned by community members. The SPCA advised that we open a case with the SAPS and also agreed to have a joint programme with the community of Marathon and of Delport for vaccinations and so on. The dogs will be tracked down today [Monday],” he said.
Mthembu said the owner was known to the neighbours and fled the area after the community demolished his shack.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case had not yet been lodged.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos