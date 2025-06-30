‘Punish the cops who killed my son’
Grieving family say nothing being done about shooting of Lulamela Mxaka, 25, in case of mistaken identity
An Eastern Cape family whose 25-year-old son was shot dead by police officers in February say nothing has been done about the five officers allegedly involved in the incident...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.