News

Two suspects arrested over hit on Fort Hare VC’s bodyguard

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2025
The car driven by Mboneli Vesele, the slain bodyguard of Fort Hare University vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu.
The car driven by Mboneli Vesele, the slain bodyguard of Fort Hare University vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Two alleged hitmen linked to the murder of the bodyguard of University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhele Buhlungu have been arrested in Gauteng.

Mboneli Vesele was seated in his vehicle outside the vice-chancellor's residence at Alice in the Eastern Cape on January 6 2023 when he was assassinated by three suspects driving a maroon vehicle.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Monday disclosed the two suspects aged 24 and 28 were traced to Zakariyya Park in Johannesburg on June 21. They were arrested and are in custody.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS
Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team