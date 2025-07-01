News

Gang turns pens-down party deadly

Two young men dead, seven people in hospital after attacks near Nompumelelo tavern

Premium
By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA and MPUMZI MSHWESHWE - 01 July 2025

Youngsters at a pens-down celebration near a tavern in East London’s Nompumelelo township on Saturday stumbled into the middle of a deadly fight that ended with two young men dead, seven people — from both sides — in hospital, and a taxi on fire. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep96 | GWM P300, Lexus IS350, Toyota RAV4, Isuzu MU-X, Honda ...
North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS