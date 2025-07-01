Judge president ‘should have known better than to send sex messages’
WhatsApp exchanges indicate high court secretary was unwilling participant, gender violence expert tells tribunal
Makhanda high court secretary Andiswa Mengo was an “unenthusiastic and reluctant” participant in the barrage of sexual messages sent to her by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, analyst Dr Lisa Vetten said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.