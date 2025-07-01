Rescuers have thanked a group of compassionate hikers who assisted an injured German visitor who fell 10m down a stepped path on the Lion's Head trail in Cape Town.
The 68-year-old man was descending the trail when he slipped on a tree root and fell on Sunday evening.
The accident was witnessed by local hikers who phoned for help upon realising the man could not walk. Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said the group administered first aid and stayed with the man until help arrived.
Rescue teams from WSAR, Western Cape government health and wellness EMS paramedics, SANParks, and Table Mountain National Park Seam team members responded.
“After receiving initial treatment from a paramedic, the injured hiker attempted to continue on foot with assistance,” said WSAR. However, when fatigue set in, he was carried down on a rescue stretcher and transported by ambulance to hospital.
“Even experienced hikers can find themselves in trouble. Slippery trails, uneven terrain and fatigue are common causes of accidents on our trails. That’s why we continue to urge all outdoor enthusiasts to be well-prepared and never underestimate the mountain,” said WSAR spokesperson David Nel.
“The hikers' quick action, calm thinking and compassion made a difference in a moment of need, offering help to a stranger far from home. We’re grateful for the public support and proud of our teams and partners who respond, often late into the night, to bring people home safely.”
Quick-thinking hikers get help to injured German visitor on Lion's Head
Image: Grant Duncan-Smith via WSAR
