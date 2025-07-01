SA's illegal alcohol trade costs R16bn in lost tax revenue

South Africa's illicit alcohol market has grown by 55% over the past seven years, outpacing growth of the legal alcohol market, and is now worth R25.1bn.

This has prompted a call from the Drinks Federation of SA (DF-SA) for collaboration between the government and the private sector to fight the growth of illicit trade in alcohol which has cost the government R16.5bn in lost tax revenue.

Benjamin Rideout, research consultant at Euromonitor International, said nearly one in five alcoholic drinks sold in SA is illegal. “Unlike some countries where home brews are the issue, SA is facing large-scale counterfeiting. The situation demands better control over production inputs like ethanol and much stronger enforcement.”

The chair of DF-SA and CEO of SAB, Richard Rivett-Carnac, said illicit alcohol distorts the market and undermines trust in legitimate brands. “In a tough macroeconomic environment, consumers are looking for bang for buck, goods that are affordable and the price gap of between 37% and 70% between illicit and legal alcohol makes illicit products more appealing, especially in low-income communities. He said 67% of surveyed consumers in the Euromonitor study, for instance, said they would knowingly buy illicit alcohol due to the lower price.”