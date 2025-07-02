Fight over low-cost housing heads to court
BCM launches bid to stop unhappy ratepayers from interfering in military veterans project
A group of Buffalo City residents opposed to the construction of low-cost homes for military veterans near their properties in East London’s Gompo township, fearing their home's values would fall, now find themselves facing legal action. ..
