Reforms to safeguard those who speak out and act against corruption must be urgently expedited.
These are the sentiments of Cogta portfolio committee chair Dr Zweli Mkhize after the murder of Ekurhuleni senior auditor Mpho Mafole, who was gunned down on Monday while driving along the R23 in Esselen Park.
Police found his body inside his vehicle, riddled with gunshot wounds.
Mkhize said the nature of Mafole’s work underscored the often dangerous responsibilities taken by people at the forefront of rooting out corruption in public institutions.
“The committee condemns this cowardly and violent act, as this not only threatens the lives of dedicated public servants but also seeks to intimidate and hinder efforts to build clean and accountable governance, particularly in our municipalities, where systemic failures persist,” he said.
Mkhize said Mafole's killing was a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen the protection of whistle-blowers and anti-corruption officials, and that municipalities and the rest of the government should uphold the highest standards of financial oversight and integrity.
The City of Ekurhuleni said the fatal shooting was a senseless act. Communications head, Phakamile Mbengashe said they were saddened, t and will work with authorities to find the perpetrators.
He said the incident highlighted the importance of the city's safety measures. “The safety and wellbeing of our employees remain our highest priority. The city has robust security measures in place at all its facilities, and continues to monitor the situation closely. Counselling services will be made available to staff members affected by the loss,” he said.
On Tuesday, family spokesperson Tebogo Mphuthi told Sowetan the family was desperate for answers. “We don't know where to start or who to ask for answers. We were shocked that anyone could want to harm him.”
Improve protection of anti-corruption officials, whistle-blowers: Mkhize
'We must uphold the highest standards of financial oversight and integrity'
Image: Supplied/ via Facebook
