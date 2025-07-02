Police have launched a manhunt after three men, aged between 20 and 23, were fatally shot in Slovo Park, Mthatha, on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the incident occurred at about 4am in Gate Street.
“Police were alerted to the scene after reports of gunshots were received,” Gantana said.
The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds: the first had two shots to the head, the second had one to the head and three to the body and the third had a single shot to the back of the head that exited through the front.
“One of the deceased is a known figure in the area, but the motive for the attack remains unknown,” Gantana said.
Police units, including forensic experts, processed the scene and an investigation is under way.
Anyone who can assist the police with information about the incident is urged to contact Mthatha police or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Information can also be sent via MySAPS App.
Manhunt after three men gunned down in Mthatha
Image: 123RF/zeferli
