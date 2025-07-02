The SAPS has received 67,774 applications for 5,500 police trainee vacancies within 24 hours.
Applications for the 2024/2025 financial year opened on Monday — the first time the system has gone online.
“The SAPS website continues to receive large volumes of applications for the basic police learning development programme through its e-recruitment system,” it said.
SAPS noted technical glitches on its website and urged applicants to be patient.
“The SAPS is aware that the website is experiencing a delayed response due to traffic volumes. The technology management services, inclusive of IT experts, are monitoring the volume of applications. Applicants are advised to be patient and continue to refresh the careers page.”
Applications are submitted through the SAPS website. Men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 without a criminal record or pending criminal case are urged to apply. The closing date is July 18.
Applicants will go through a selection process that involves psychometric testing, integrity assessments, physical fitness assessments, screening and medical evaluation. Successful candidates will undergo a nine-month training programme and be paid a monthly stipend of R4,500.
More than 67,000 police trainee applications received in 24 hours for 5,500 posts
