SACP hits back at Mantashe criticism of election decision

He seeks to distort the essence of our existence, says Nqatha

By ASANDA NINI - 02 July 2025

The SACP in the Eastern Cape is up in arms against its national leader Gwede Mantashe, who doubles as the ANC’s national chair, after he criticised the Communist Party’s decision to contest elections against the ANC...

