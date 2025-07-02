Gantana said the students drove down from Makhanda for a swim in the sea.
“At about 2am, a report was received that while swimming, all three students were pulled into a rip current.
“Two of them managed to swim safely to the beach, but one student was missing in the water.
“The [National Sea Rescue Institute] was activated to search for the missing student and all emergency role players including the Port Alfred SAPS are busy searching,” Gantana said.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police divers assisted by the NSRI Port Alfred and Ndlambe municipality were continuing the search efforts.
“Despite the tireless efforts by the NSRI and Port Alfred police, the missing student’s whereabouts remain unknown, leading to a shadow of uncertainty and fear among his family and friends,” Lambinon said.
The NSRI said the two survivors had requested privacy, but a fellow student, who did not want to be named, provided details about the incident.
“The three students had been swimming when suddenly a strong surge of waves swept in, overpowering their efforts to assist one another.
“Despite their attempts to pull Lakay to safety, the force of the water made it impossible to prevent him being swept away.”
Search continues after Rhodes student feared drowned at Port Alfred
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
The search is continuing for a Rhodes University student feared to have drowned on Friday while out swimming with two friends in Port Alfred.
The student, Igama Lakay Munzelele, was swept away by strong currents at East Beach in the early hours of the morning.
Munzelele, 22, is from Musina, Limpopo.
What had been a fun excursion to unwind after their studies quickly turned into a nightmare when the three students were caught in a rip current.
Two of the students were able to scramble to safety.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed Port Alfred police were investigating a possible drowning.
